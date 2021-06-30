As part of the Valletta Cultural Agency 2021 cultural programme, the Strada Stretta Concept and the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Malta, in collaboration with the Società Dante Alighieri, is presenting a two-part exhibition series titled Strada Stretta Occupy by Students.

The first part of the exhibition was open to the public from June 21 to 28 and the second part will be open from Friday to July 22.

The June exhibition was a collaboration between the second- and third-year fine arts students from the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Malta.

This exhibition thematically focused on Dante’s Divina Commedia in commemoration of the 700th anniversary of Dante’s death.

Dissertation projects by final-year fine arts students

The students participating in this exhibition included Kylie Aquilina, Andrea Luca Bartolo, Julia Schembri Bell, Martina Darmanin, Filippa Debono, Hayden Grima, Lisa Hirth, Sacha Scicluna, Matthew Shirfield and Jeremy Spiteri.

The July instalment will showcase the dissertation projects by final-year fine arts students from the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Malta.

The participating students include Martina Darmanin, Filippa Debono, Marie Claire Farrugia, Lisa Hirth, Matthew Shirfield and Jeremy Spiteri.

Strada Stretta Occupy forms part of The Strada Stretta Concept programme under the artistic direction of Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci.

The July exhibition is being held at The Splendid at 67, Strait Street, Valletta, and the Società Dante Alighieri at 134, Old Bakery Street, Valletta. COVID-19 restrictions apply.

More information on the event and the opening times of the exhibition can be found on The Strada Stretta Concept and Valletta Cultural Agency pages on Facebook.