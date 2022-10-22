A global fleet has once again answered the call of the Rolex Middle Sea Race, with the 43rd edition attracting a fleet of 120 yachts from 25 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States, as well as most of Europe.

Five maxi multihulls and two maxi monohulls are expected to lead the charge around the 606 nautical mile course, albeit at a more gentlemanly pace than last year.

The prevailing forecast is for a light wind race, in complete contrast to the dream conditions of 2021. No matter, the challenge and attraction of offshore racing is as much mental as it is physical, and the Rolex Middle Sea Race has a reputation for always delivering whatever the weather.

Experienced navigator and race router, Mike Broughton delivered the Weather Briefing to the expectant crews at the pre-race Skipper’s Meeting. “High pressure is dominating the central Mediterranean, which makes for light wind across the course,” he advised.

Click here for full story