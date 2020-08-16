A young tourist has been fined €2,329.37 for sitting on the luggage conveyor belt in a prank among friends at the airport on Saturday.

Katrenick Lukas, a 20-year old Slovak, arrived at the airport with his friends at about 9am.

While waiting for the luggage he sat on the conveyor belt, causing damage and entering a restricted area without permission.

On being taken to court on Sunday he pleaded guilty and was fined €2,329.37.

Inspector Silvio Magro prosecuted.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.