A young tourist has been fined €2,329.37 for sitting on the luggage conveyor belt in a prank among friends at the airport on Saturday.
Katrenick Lukas, a 20-year old Slovak, arrived at the airport with his friends at about 9am.
While waiting for the luggage he sat on the conveyor belt, causing damage and entering a restricted area without permission.
On being taken to court on Sunday he pleaded guilty and was fined €2,329.37.
Inspector Silvio Magro prosecuted.
Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.
