The world-renowned interior creations by Missoni Home have found their way to Malta under the intricately composed eye of Vera Sant Fournier. The incredible texture, patterned jigsaws of colour and masterfully stitched designs transport those with an eye for detail to the fabulous streets of Varese, a small area north of the fashion capital – Milan, where Missoni is based

The Missoni Home products are a symbol of luxury that indicate the finer things in life with cashmere, cotton and wool as the chosen materials for throws and cushions set to adorn your lounging areas. There are also the cheerful and bubbly rhythmic stokes in the outdoor fabric, presented in the 2019 collection.

The days of dull sun loungers are over, as are the uninspired combination of patterns acceptable in one’s living space.

The Missoni Home range surpasses the ordinary and allows the creative designer to run wild with pattern, texture, colour and impact.

Vera Sant Fournier, the founder of Vera Sant Fournier Interior Design Studio, introduced the Missoni Home 2019 Collection at the Lilly Mae fashion event held on October 8, where a number of guests admired the fabulous pieces on display during the event.

“The beauty behind Missoni Home is the quality the line presents. There are so many wild colours, fun designs and soothing textures in the pieces we exhibit at Vera Sant Fournier Interior Design Studio – and we want to bring this sort of luxury into the everyday home,” Sant Fournier said.

Appreciating luxury, comfort and quality is what the team at the Interior Design Studio strives for in the meticulous design plans prepared for each of their esteemed clients. From wall colour to choice of ornaments, the design team at Vera Sant Fournier Interior Design Studio take every detail seriously and develop a style that emulates the essence of every client.

“Luxury is a concept that carries so many different meanings – there’s not one solid answer to beat them all,” said Sant Fournier while presenting the launched items in the Missoni Home collection.

“Luxury is something that transports you to a state of comfort and appreciation of your surroundings, be it with a cashmere blanket in the winter or a vibrant outdoor sofa set in the summer.”

Sant Fournier has been invited by Margherita Missoni to the Milan headquarters to have a first look at the 2020 Missoni Home line that through Vera Sant Fournier Interior Design Studio will make its way to Malta at the start of the year.