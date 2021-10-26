The Finesse Writers’ Club has opened its doors to new members for the first time since its launch earlier this year and applications are currently open.

“We launched in June and had no idea what to expect,” Finesse Group CEO and writing coach Jo Caruana says.

“I have always loved the idea of sharing tips with other writers, and an online community is the ideal place to do exactly that. I was thrilled when lots of writers signed up and it’s been a great experience ever since.”

The Finesse Writers’ Club takes the form of an online community, with regular calls and webinars with top international writing coaches from across the genres of commercial and creative writing, as well as opportunities to have work live edited and build a professional portfolio. Members also get exclusive discounts to club events, such as the recent Finesse Writers’ Retreat.

“Good writing is one of the world’s most in-demand skills at the moment, but it can be hard to receive genuine, high-quality feedback on how to improve. The club bridges that gap in the most friendly and fun way possible,” Caruana, who is also a magazine editor and copywriter, says.

The club works on a cohort system, which means it only opens to new members every few months. As it is a designed to be a community, prices are kept very low to ensure as many people as possible can join.

“The club has quickly become a unique space for writers of all sorts and it’s been lovely to see the results our members have achieved in such a short time,” Caruana adds.

“We now look forward to welcoming even more writers into the club – including creative writers for the first time ever.”

Membership to the Finesse Writers’ Club closes on October 28. For more information or to sign up, visit www.byfinessegroup.com/finesse-writers-club/.