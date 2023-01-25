Finestral won the Best Apertures category at the Top Build Awards 2023 organized by Bøye Designs. The awards ceremony took place last Saturday, January 21 at the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Golden Sands.

Three businesses were nominated per category. These businesses were selected by the general public. The directors at Finestral agreed that being recognised as one of the leaders in their industry by the general public was an achievement it itself.

The awards went to the businesses which managed to achieve the highest score of votes. The total votes consisted in 70 per cent of votes from the general public and 30 per cent of votes from the panel of judges selected for these awards.

Asked to comment after the awards ceremony, the directors at Finestral said: “This confirms our commitment to be the leaders in our sector. The award we won is a token to reward all the hard work of our dedicated team at Finestral as we continue to put quality and customer experience at the top of our daily agenda. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all our team without whom this result would not have been possible.”