The Gozo Tourism Association has hit out at a government decision holding the owners of self-catering properties responsible if the number of people there is found to exceed the number of licensed beds.

The decision was announced by the government last month as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 by discouraging parties in properties such as Gozo 'farmhouses' over the Carnival weekend. Owners will be fined €3,000 if they breach COVID overcrowding rules, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo had said.

The association explained that most self-catering operators book their units according to their licensed number of beds, yet they charge per unit per day and not per person.

"It is practically impossible for the operators to police their rented property, thus it is insensitive to fine the operators if their rented accommodation is overcrowded," the association said.

Furthermore, it said, the new regulations favoured the operators of unlicensed properties who, if caught, were being fined as much as the licence holders, with the difference that their property was assumed to hold a maximum of 10 guests, which was more than most licensed properties. Moreover, they were not being fined for operating without a licence.

The association said unlicensed properties have been creating an unfair playing field since they do not pay licences and other fees.

It urged the authorities to enforce health protocols fairly while insisting that people on holiday should also act responsibly.