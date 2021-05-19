Finland’s star striker Teemu Pukki’s prospects of recovering from an ankle injury in time for the European Championships are “looking good”, manager Markku Kanerva said on Wednesday as he announced his squad.

“We’ll see when he fully returns to training how good his ankle is,” Kanerva told a press conference, but said he is “very positive that he’ll be in shape by the competition.”

The 31-year-old attacker scored ten goals in ten matches as Finland qualified for the Euros for the first time.

