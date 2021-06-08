When Finland’s players step onto the pitch at their first ever European Championship, the Nordic nation’s hopes will be pinned on star striker Teemu Pukki repeating his recent goalscoring success.

Pukki’s 10 goals in qualifying propelled Finland to their first major tournament, while his attacking prowess this season was key as Norwich City secured promotion back to the English Premier League.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta