Technology in the online casino sector has grown massively over the last decade. We’re rapidly moving away from our computers and onto our mobile devices, taking advantage of technologies such as HMTL 5.

While casino games, features, bonuses, design and just about all aspects of online casinos has seen improvement, payment methods have been slow in the uptake in evolution. Trying to buck that trend is the development of Pay N Play transactions.

What is Pay N Play?

Pay N Play has been developed to allow players to get access to a casino site, their games and bonuses, without having to register an account.

The idea is that the people can get into the casino, without having to jump through the hoops that KYC (Know Your Customer) guidelines now ask of them. Speed is at the forefront of this technology and if they can get it to work, then it could well be a game-changer.

How does Pay N Play work?

As suggested, the key feature to this is speed. Pay N Play has been designed so the player does not have to register an account with the casino but can still deposit using a verified payment method.

To keep a check on who is signing up, that payment method will provide the validation for the account, meaning once they make the deposit, the casino can see all the information that they would otherwise have to input when the player created a new account.

Trustly is the main payment processing operation behind Pay N Play and once you have created an account with them, confirmed all your details within that account, Pay N Play will allow you to move between all casinos that accept this payment method without having to create an account.

Too good to be true? The pitfalls

The early success of the Pay N Play method has been seen first hand in Iceland. Karamba is one of the first to trial the “no account betting” method and has heeded a surge in players using the process. There has also been an increase in the number of people searching for it on search engines such as Google.

It’s been the Malta Gaming Authority that has given the green light for this in Iceland. While the MGA are obviously a well-established licensing authority, it’s widely thought that many other jurisdictions are not as keen.

The UK Gambling Commission has taken a much stricter role in what can and cannot be used in terms of banking, with it being extremely unlikely at this stage that they will accommodate no account betting given the regulations they have campaigned so hard for when it comes to KYC.

That being said, if the process can be fully verified with legitimate payment methods such as banks and the interest in uptake in Pay N Play continues to rise, then other governing bodies and gambling jurisdictions will have to start taking note.

Even though Pay N Play is very much in its ascendency, the concept is incredibly exciting and it will be interesting to see how successful rollout is outside of Finland and around the world.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.