Tim Sparv, who captained Finland to their first major finals at Euro 2020, announced his retirement from football on Monday.

"I have given everything that I was physically able to and gone as far as I possibly could," the 34-year-old said in a video message.

Sparv made his debut for Finland in 2009 and went on to win 84 caps, helping the "Eagle Owls" to make history as they qualified for their first ever major finals.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.