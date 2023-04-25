Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz was named the NBA’s 2023 Most Improved Player on Monday after boosting his scoring average by nearly 11 points a game.

The 25-year-old Finnish forward earned his first All-Star selection this season and finished with career highs of 25.6 points and 1.9 assists plus 8.6 rebounds a game.

Markkanen, who boosted his scoring average by an NBA-best 10.87 points a game this season, also had career-best shooting averages of 49.9% from the floor and 87.5% from the free throw line for the Jazz.

“It feels amazing,” Markkanen told NBA telecaster TNT from Helsinki, where he is fulfilling Finland military service requirements. “It’s a huge privilege to be in this position.”

