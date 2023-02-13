The person who has been lost at sea since Friday has been identified as a 42-year-old man from Finland.

The man reportedly fell into the sea in Valletta on Friday afternoon, at the height of storm Helios, which battered the islands for two days last week.

Police and the Armed Forces of Malta have been searching for him since.

The strong wind and feisty waves made the search particularly challenging on Friday, a police source told Times of Malta, and on Monday afternoon, the man was yet to be found.

Questions were sent to the Honorary Consulate General of Finland in Malta.