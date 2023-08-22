In the northern reaches of Europe lies a land of breath-taking natural beauty, a place where untouched wilderness and pristine landscapes beckon to the wanderer's soul. Welcome to Finland, a country graced with an abundance of natural wonders that unfold like a mesmerizing tapestry that calls out for popular card games played among friends, family and tourists.

Finland's great wilderness extends far beyond the borders of its national parks, reaching into the hearts of its people. Just as the Finnish embrace their natural heritage, they hold their traditional card games close to heart, fostering a profound connection to their land and culture. Their love for "Pokeri" (Poker) and "Hertta" (Hearts) mirrors the respect they have for the land they call home.

The Finns love their stunning nature

As the seasons dance in harmony, Finland's nature undergoes a remarkable transformation, each phase imbuing the landscapes with a unique charm. In the summer, the sun graces the land with its golden touch, bathing the lush forests and verdant meadows in a warm, ethereal glow. As the days grow longer, Finland's endless lakes and waterways come alive, reflecting the azure skies above like mirrors of liquid glass. Just as "Musta Pekka" (Black Peter) brings laughter and delight to children, the lakes of Finland provide a sense of serenity and an invitation to lose oneself in the enchanting reflections of the surrounding landscapes.

With the arrival of autumn, the forests become a canvas painted in fiery hues, much like the vibrant cards of "Paskahousu" (Finnish Rummy) dealt during family gatherings - one of the many card games in the Finnish market commonly found in a Finnish home. A mesmerising array of crimson, gold, and amber tints clothe the trees, transforming the woodlands into a vivid, breathtaking spectacle.

As winter embraces the land in its icy embrace, Finland becomes a realm of frost and wonder. Snow blankets the countryside like a soft, white veil, just as "Mansikka" (Strawberry) cards are swiftly played and exchanged between friends on a cozy winter evening.

When spring arrives, the cycle begins anew, with nature awakening from its slumber. The land sheds its snowy coat and bursts forth with life once more, akin to the excitement and renewal felt when gathering for a game of "Bridge" with friends after a long winter.

Land of a thousand lakes

Finland is often referred to as the ‘Land of a Thousand Lakes’ due to its abundant water bodies scattered across its landscape. While the exact number may vary depending on the definition of what constitutes a ‘lake,’ Finland is estimated to have over 180,000 lakes, each with a surface area of at least 500 square metres. Many of these lakes are relatively small and hidden amidst dense forests, while others are larger and serve as focal points for recreational activities and tourism.

These lakes play a significant role in shaping Finland's identity, culture, and way of life. They have a profound impact on the country's geography, providing a breathtakingly scenic and diverse landscape. The lakes are integral to the country's natural beauty, with crystal-clear waters reflecting the surrounding forests, picturesque countryside, and vast open skies.

Beyond their aesthetic value, the lakes also contribute to the ecological balance of the region, providing habitats for various plant and animal species. They offer opportunities for outdoor activities, such as boating, fishing, and swimming during the warm summer months, and they transform into icy wonderlands for ice-skating and ice-fishing during the winter.

The best card games to play

Marjapussi

Marjapussi, a point-trick game native to southern Finland, brings together four players to partake in this intriguing card game. The name itself originates from the French word "marriage," as it involves four players with two partners. The game employs a deck of 36 cards, ranging from the majestic Ace to the humble 6. However, for variation, it can also be played with 32 or 28 cards by removing the two lowest cards, 6 and 7.

The crux of the game lies in accumulating game points, determining the ultimate winner. The player with the highest game points among their partners emerges victorious in this engaging and strategic game of Marjapussi.

Paskahousu

Paskahousu is a card game that can be enjoyed by two or more players, however tt truly comes alive when played with 3 to 5 participants. The game unfolds in a clockwise manner and follows the shedding style of card play.

A standard deck of 52 cards, ranging from the high-ranking 2 to the lowly 3 (2, Ace, King, Queen, Jack, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3), is utilized for the game. Notably, Twos, Aces, and Tens hold special significance in this game. The dealer distributes the cards, and the remaining cards form the drawing stock. The objective of the game is to eliminate one's cards, and once a player successfully discards all their cards, they cease participation in the game. The first player to rid themselves of all cards claims victory, while the unfortunate player who still holds cards when others have none is dubbed the Paskahousu.

Ristikontra

Ristikontra is a captivating partnership-based trick-taking card game that involves four players facing their respective partners. Any player can assume the role of the dealer. The dealer deals six cards to each player, with the remaining card forming the stock. The game revolves around earning card points through skilful tricks. Every sixty card points earned result in one game point. The team with the highest accumulated game points emerges as the winner in this engrossing and strategic game of Ristikontra.

Mustamaiji

Although traditionally seen as a children's game, Mustamaiji has gained popularity among adults due to its tactical nature. Unlike traditional card games, Mustamaiji focuses on a beating or losing game format. This Finnish game involves two to six players, each receiving five cards from a standard 52-card deck. The game does not emphasize winners, but rather identifies the losers of each hand.

Tuppi

Tuppi, a delightful trick-taking game, is a cherished pastime in northern Finland, typically played for fun rather than money. However, the game's appeal has grown, leading to the organization of championship tournaments. The game is best enjoyed by four players, with each player forming a partnership with another. A total of thirteen cards are dealt to each player from a regular 52-card deck, with the Ace holding the highest rank. Victory in Tuppi is achieved by a group that accumulates 52 points through skilful play and clever tricks.

