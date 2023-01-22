Swedish next-generation fintech company Zimpler has shared the results of a year that saw it experiencing unprecedented growth, despite a global economic downturn.

“I believe that 2022 has been the most interesting year for Zimpler. Our goal was to expand our product range, grow in more segments and reach additional markets, something we not only succeeded in but have surpassed,” Johan Strand, CEO at Zimpler, said.

The company has also recently moved part of its sales department and communication team to Malta and appointed Jonathan Hjelmåker as head of operations and anti-money laundering (AML).

Zimpler provides faster, easier and more secure transactions without the need for cards. Four years ago, the company launched an account-to-account payment solution product for businesses.

In 2022, Zimpler grew the most in the financial services, travel industry and e-commerce sectors, where the number of active merchants increased by 273 per cent. It also extended its geographic coverage to 10 new markets and recruited 96 new employees, while offices were opened in Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Gżira.

During the same year, Zimpler rolled out B2B payments (that allow direct bank payments between business accounts) and the Paylink platform to simplify invoice payments, which also proved successful among customers.

With the recent appointment of Hjelmåker as head of operations, Zimpler aims to keep on delivering the best possible customer experience and positioning itself at the forefront of the fight against financial crime.

“Zimpler is currently in a very exciting phase, and it is great to be part of its journey. We are establishing all the right priorities, and of course, I want to be part of the process to build Europe’s best AML programme,” Hjelmåker said.