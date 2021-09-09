FinXP, the award-winning fintech based in Malta, has announced the beginning of a strategic partnership with Mastercard to expand its innovative payment and banking services as a new principal member and card issuer.

As a principal member, FinXP will work directly with Mastercard to offer new card solutions to its growing base of banking customers that are predo­mi­nantly based across Europe. Following this latest partnership, in the coming weeks FinXP’s business customers will be receiving information about innovative payment opportunities that will be new to the market.

Jens Podewski, co-founder and CEO of FinXP, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with such an established and respected company as Mastercard.

“So far, 2021 has been a milestone year for FinXP. We have completely redone our corporate identity, significantly upgraded our technical infrastructure, we have doubled our headcount, all while increasing our profitability.

“Our partnership with Mastercard is another crucial highlight that will enable us to take our value proposition to a whole other level.

“We are confident that by working together with Mastercard, our client base will grow exponentially in the coming year.”

The first new FinXP product resulting from this partnership will be released in Q4.

For updates, contact sales@finxp.com or subscribe to the FinXP newsletter at https://finxp.com/newsletter/.