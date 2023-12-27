FinXP, the Malta-based European payments and banking solution provider, is proud to feature in the latest cohort of The Fintech Power 50, an annual guide featuring prominent movers and shakers in the global fintech industry.

Now in its fifth year, the 2024 edition of The Fintech Power 50 showcases 40 trailblazing companies and 10 industry influencers across the fintech ecosystem. Members benefit from networking, marketing, and opportunities to participate in events showcasing the hottest trends and developments in the world of Fintech.

Companies in the 2024 cohort hail from around the globe including Europe, the Middle East, the UK, Canada, and the US, and span from burgeoning sectors such as paytech, lendtech, regtech, wealthtech and embedded finance. Alongside FinXP, other notable cohort members include Decta, Jumio, and BPC Banking Technologies.

Commenting on FinXP’s inclusion, company CEO and co-founder Jens Podewski stated that: “Over these past few years FinXP has experienced significant growth and we have continued to mature in how we operate and in how we provide solutions to our clients. Being included in The Fintech Power 50 is a tribute to the company’s commitment to being recognized as a leading and trusted payments partner in the fintech industry."

Mark Walker, co-founder of The Fintech Power 50, commented: “Being part of the Fintech Power 50 is not just an award, it’s a testament to the work individuals and companies are doing to help the sector innovate and grow, and serves as a great recommendation tool [for our members]”.

The launch of the Fintech Power 50 2024 annual guide took place at Fintech Connect at Excel London.