Xewkija local council will once again be organising the two-day cultural event Fior D’Argenta, commemorating the beheading of St John the Baptist, to whom the Rotunda church is dedicated, and is celebrated by the local community on the feast day tomorrow.

The festival of culture, history, drama and traditions will take place today and tomorrow in St John the Baptist Square, as well as the surrounding areas. The traditional village square dinner will bring together a village, in a celebration that is animated by music, dance, culture, and heritage, culminating in a traditional bonfire.