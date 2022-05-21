Fiorentina will return to European football for the first time in five years after beating Juventus 2-0 to qualify for next season’s Conference League.

Alfred Duncan’s finish on the stroke of half-time and Nicolas Gonzalez’s late penalty gave Vincenzo Italiano’s side the win they needed to guarantee continental competition.

Fiorentina ensured seventh spot in Italy’s top flight, three points ahead of Atalanta who lost 1-0 at home to Empoli and miss out on Europe for the first time since Gian Piero Gasperini took over as coach in 2016.

Giorgio Chiellini made his final appearance in a Juve shirt in a typically feisty match between big rivals and he left the field with a bleeding head after a clash with Fiorentina forward Krzysztof Piatek in build up to Duncan’s winner.

