Cristiano Biraghi has been called up for Italy’s final Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, the country’s football federation said on Tuesday.

Fiorentina captain Biraghi joins the Azzurri’s Coverciano training camp after Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli was ruled out of the two decisive Group C fixtures on Monday.

Locatelli joined AC Milan captain Davide Calabria, Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret and Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi on the treatment table after injuries picked in the most recent round of Serie A matches.

Coach Luciano Spalletti is also without Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali until next season following his gambling suspension, with attackers Mattia Zaccagni and Mateo Retegui also injured.

