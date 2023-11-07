Fiorentina have been given a suspended one-match stand closure for racists chants fans directed at three Juventus players, Serie A said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Serie A said that hardcore Fiorentina fans in the Curva Fiesole section of the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence racially abused Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean and Weston McKennie before and after Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Juve.

Serie A said the punishment would be suspended for a year but that the stand would be closed for a match should fans racially abuse players during that period, with another sanction also to be inflicted for any new offence.

The racist abuse is the latest in a litany of such incidents in Italian football where far-right fans groups are common and racial discrimination from the stands a semi-regular occurence.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

 

