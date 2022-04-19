Fiorentina’s Italian international midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli is facing surgery on his left knee following a serious injury during the weekend win over Venezia, his club announced on Tuesday.

He underwent diagnostic tests which revealed “damage to the anterior cruciate ligament, the medial collateral ligament and the lateral meniscus in his left knee,” the Serie A club said in a press release.

“The player will need to undergo reconstructive surgery in the next few days.”

The 25-year-old, who was a member of Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 squad last year, has made 27 appearances for Fiorentina this season.

