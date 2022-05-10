Fiorentina scored twice in the first 11 minutes to beat Roma 2-0 on Monday and climb back into Serie A minor European places.

In a battle of out-of form sides, Nicolas Gonzalez converted a fifth minute penalty awarded after he was mowed down by Rick Karsdorp.

Six minutes later the Roma defence allowed Giacomo Bonaventura the time to bury a shot in the bottom corner.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho picked nine of the starting 11 who drew in Leicester on Thursday to reach the Europa League final but the team stretched their winless league run to five games.

