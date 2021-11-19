People have been evacuated from the Hilton complex, after a fire broke out at offices on Friday afternoon.

The fire has been traced to offices on the eighth floor.

By 3.45pm the fire was brought under control and sources said it had not spread to other floors.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured in the fire.

Witnesses said the roads in the area had been closed to traffic.

The fire broke out in offices at the complex, and it is not linked to the SiGMA iGaming festival.

More to follow.