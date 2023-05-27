Firefighters were called to a Mellieħa neighbourhood on Saturday after a fire broke out inside a residence there.

The fire at a property on Triq l-Etna was reported at around 12pm, a police spokesperson said.

The Civil Protection Department was immediately alerted and firefighters were dispatched to the site to put out the flames.

Firefighters work to put out the fire.

A police spokesperson said at 12.50pm that it appears nobody was injured in the incident.

An ambulance was also called on-site to assist a person with mobility issues, they added.