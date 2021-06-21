Guests and staff were evacuated from a hotel in St Paul's Bay on Monday morning after a fire broke out on its top floor.

The blaze at the Pebbles Resort was reported at about 9.15am.

People inside the Triq il-Kaħli hotel were safely escorted out of the building as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire. Video: Jonathan Borg