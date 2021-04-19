Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to Triq il-Ġifen in St Paul’s Bay to control a fire that broke out in two apartments in that street.

A police spokesman said the fire broke out at around 3.20pm. Several fire engines were on site.

It is not known whether there were any people inside the apartments at the time. Residents of nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Medical doctors treat a CPD official for smoke inhalation. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital was also called to the scene.

At least one fireman had to be treated for smoke inhalation.