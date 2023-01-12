A fire which broke out at a switchboard at Mcast in Paola on Thursday afternoon caused the evacuation of some students, but injured no one.

The blaze, at the ICT Institute, was noticed shortly before 4pm and the Civil Protection Department deployed several fire tenders.

Firefighters entered the building wearing breathing equipment and quickly brought the situation under control.

Mcast said staff helped to limit the spread of the fire until the firefighters arrived.

This will be the last year that the Institute of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) will operate within the building. As of next October, the Institute will be transferred to a new building within the campus.