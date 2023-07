A fire damaged an office at San Anton Palace on Monday, President George Vella said in a Facebook post.

He said no one was injured.

The president thanked the firefighters of the Civil Protection Department, the police and Mater Dei Hospital for their assistance.

No further details were immediately available.

San Anton is the president's official residence and for the past few months, was the centre of his activities as restoration works are carried out at the palace in Valletta.