Video by Christian Azzopardi

Updated 3.07pm - Fire fighters on Sunday battled a major blaze on an open field storage site near the Karta Converters factory at the Corradino Industrial Estate.

The police said the fire was reported at 1.30pm. Eyewitnesses said scrap material, trucks and tractors appeared to be on the site.

The Civil Protection Department deployed several fire-engines to contain the blaze. Two ambulances were also on the scene although there were no reports of anyone having been injured.

The fire produced a thick column of smoke seen from most areas of Malta. However, most had diminished by 3pm.

Video: Byron Tonna Facebook Times of Malta

Photo: Daniel Ellul.

Photo: Daniel Ellul.

Photo: Daniel Ellul.

Photo: Daniel Ellul.

ideo by Bianka Walter