Fire-fighters tackle the blaze in Bizazza Street. (Maria Fleri Soler).

Updated

Firefighters of the Civil Protection Department on Sunday night battled a blaze in an apartment block in Bisazza Street, Sliema.

The blaze, reported at about 9.30pm. is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault and was concentrated in the common area of the block.

Several firefighting units were deployed to the scene, as well as an ambulance. A tower ladder was used to give the firefighters better access and help evacuate residents.

No one was injured although some people were treated on site for smoke inhalation.