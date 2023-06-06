Large clumps of reeds in a Swieqi valley were uprooted because they were a potential “fire hazard” and had a negative ecological impact on the natural site.

Residents raised their concerns on Monday afternoon after they witnessed an excavator enter Wied Mejxu and remove reeds and trees in the area without warning.

“There are many concerned residents, and everyone is in the dark,” one resident who lives behind the small valley told Times of Malta.

Other residents speculated that the reeds were being removed for a road to be developed in the valley.

Swieqi residents were shocked to see a bulldozer in the small valley on Monday afternoon.

But Project Green, which is managing works in the area, denied such claims.

The entity was first informed about the issue by the Swieqi council, which informed Project Green about the fire hazard the clumps of invasive Arundo donax (giant reed) could potentially cause.

Such a fire would damage a number of buildings constructed on the valley bed in the past - besides the negative ecological impact.

Project Green, established earlier in the year, has been tasked by the government to implement €700 million worth of greening projects promised during the last electoral campaign.

Reeds to be replaced with trees and shrubs

A Project Green spokesperson said the invasion of the reeds has several negative impacts on the valley, such as the removal of nutrients, causing flooding and reducing species diversity in the area.

The invasive species closely resembles bamboo and is commonly found along valley bottoms on the island.

Back in 2019, the species was removed from Mistra Valley to stop flooding and allow indigenous plants to flourish.

The spokesperson said works are being held along a stretch of the area behind the buildings, approximately covering 1,000 square metres.

“To avoid any of the mentioned hazards, Project Green intervened in the area removing the invasive Arundo donax to prepare the area for the planting of riparian trees and shrubs specifically adapted to the conditions one might find in a local valley,” she said.

“Project Green will maintain them by intervening through irrigation and pruning if needed until the flora establishes itself.”

She added that a number of established trees, including an olive tree and a number of pomegranate trees, will be left untouched.

“They are not invasive, don’t pose any fire hazard and they don’t cause ecological harm, and we intend to plant these sort of trees in the same habitats because they are very well adapted to it.”

Project Green said the invasive species will be removed to make way for the planting of trees and shrubs which can adapt in the valley.

Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat said that while the council was aware of the project, it did not know when works were to begin.

"We were the ones to flag the issue to Project Green and while we knew that works were to commence, we did not know when," he said.

"We also did not know what type of work was to take place. We had asked for the reeds that were alongside the residency to be trimmed - we did not know that all the reeds were to be removed completely."