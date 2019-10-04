Four fire trucks were dispatched to a Buġibba apartment block on Friday morning following reports of a fire.

Photo: Maltese Roads Traffic Updates/Facebook

The fire started on the ground floor of the block on Triq l- Isponoż, prompting residents inside to hurry up to the roof to protect themselves. Emergency services were alerted at 8am.

A Civil Protection Department spokesman said that firefighters evacuated people from the building and brought them down to street level, while others worked to put out the fire.

Everyone was safely evacuated and firefighters put out the flames.