Updated 11.40am

A fire at the Kordin Grain Terminals has been contained to one of the grain silos but putting it out completely will probably take long, the Civil Protection Department said.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The fire had been announced earlier in a Facebook post by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who appealed to the public to avoid the area.

In a post about an hour later, the CPD said the fire has been contained in one of the grain silos, where hundreds of tonnes of grain feed are stored.

It said several firefighting vehicles and firefighters are on the scene but the operation "is very delicate" and is "expected to take long".

The Kordin Grain Terminal facilities carry out a range of services including direct ship-to-ship transfer, recycling, fumigation, colouring and a truck loading facility.