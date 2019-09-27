Firefighters rushed to Valletta early on Friday morning following reports of a fire in a building next to Parliament.

The fire is believed to have started when UPS batteries used to supply emergency electricity to parliament burst into flames.

It was quickly controlled by the Civil Protection Department and no major damage was reported.

In a statement on Friday morning, the Speaker’s office said the batteries were stored in a building next to Parliament house.

The police said the alarm was raised at 1.50am. Firefighters controlled the fire within a few minutes.

It is still unclear what caused the batteries to malfunction.

An inquiry is being held.