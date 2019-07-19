Emergency services hurried to a fireworks store in rural Għaxaq in the early hours of the morning following reports of smoke and a blast in the area.



Police were alerted to the incident at around 1.15am after people in the store’s vicinity reported seeing smoke rise from the area and hearing an explosion.



Civil Protection Department firefighters and members of the Armed Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit were immediately dispatched to the scene.



The fire was quickly put out by the CPD members, the police said.

Nobody was inside the store at the time. An investigation into the incident is under way, the police said.