A false fire alarm on Wednesday led to the evacuation of a 21-floor building in Gżira.

The alarm kept ringing for about 20 minutes until someone who could turn it off was found.

The incident took place at East 14 Block in Sliema Road, Gżira.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Firefighters were sent on site as soon as the alarm went off, at 5.35pm.

It was established that the building's central alarm was triggered by a residential unit on the 13th floor but it seemed that turning the alarm off was not an easy task... for the alarm kept ringing until someone who could turn it off could be found.

The building is made up of offices on the lower floors and residential units on the upper ones. The alarm was triggered at a residential unit.

An eyewitness said that at least five fire engines, three police cars and an ambulance were on site.