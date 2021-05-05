Every fire station across Malta and Gozo will now be manned by a station officer 24 hours a day, after the Civil Protection Department promoted 18 workers to that rank.

The 18 newly-promoted officers will be responsible for managing CPD stations and their staff, which has been bolstered by the addition of 18 new assistance and rescue officers.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri presided over a ceremony to mark the new appointments, held at the CPD’s Xemxija station. Camilleri praised the CPD for its work and said the government’s aim was to modernise its infrastructure to help it provide the best possible service.

CPD director Emanuel Psaila said that the department was focusing on training recruits and staff members, and noted that an intensive three-week course for staff members was currently under way.

CPD director Emanuel Psaila.