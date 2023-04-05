Fire watch guards are professional security guards who patrol a building to check for fire hazards. They are also responsible for reporting any unusual circumstances or hazards to the police or fire department.

These services are typically required when normal fire systems are not working or when there is an increased fire risk due to construction work on the property.

They are trained to handle fire emergencies

Fire watch guards are trained to handle all kinds of emergencies and can respond quickly in case of an emergency. They also perform regular checks to ensure your fire alarm system works correctly.

The FDNY requires all buildings, including residential buildings, to have a fire guard certified by the Fire Department on site to comply with building fire code policies. These professionals are responsible for keeping all employees, patrons, and visitors safe.

They patrol buildings and property at specified intervals to monitor for any potential hazards that might cause a fire. They will report any problems to the local fire department to correct them before a fire starts.

New York City Fire Watch Guards services are a great way to keep your business safe. They are also helpful for people who have trouble with their existing fire alarm systems or want to add protection to their properties.

They are experienced in fire emergencies

A fire watch guard is an experienced security professional that you can hire to keep an eye on your building and help prevent a catastrophic event. This is because they know how to recognize early warning signs of a fire and are trained in fire emergency response procedures.

These professionals work around the clock to protect your property. They also ensure that your business is compliant with local ordinances.

For example, if your business has a fire alarm system, you need a fire watch guard on-premises to ensure it works properly. This will help protect your employees and customers.

If there are any issues with the fire protection system, the guards will notify the fire department immediately. They will also assist in evacuation procedures.

Another important service that guards provide is to check for extreme fire hazards situations such as soldering, riveting, welding, brazing, or flame-cutting. If these processes occur, the guards will perform a pre-planned strategy to evacuate people quickly and safely.

They are licensed

The New York City Fire Department requires a fire guard to be present at all public performances and certain facilities. This includes construction sites, high-rise buildings, and residential and commercial properties.

This fireguard is a key player in keeping these properties safe and secure. He or she is responsible for responding to alarm activations, performing property patrols, and maintaining clear communication with the fire department.

Moreover, fire watch guards are often called in to ensure that a building’s sprinkler, standpipe, or fire extinguisher system works properly. This is especially true for businesses with a temporary place for assembly events.

To become a certified fireguard, you need to be at least 18 years old and have a reasonable understanding of the English language. You also need to provide two forms of identification. At least one of them must be government-issued photo identification such as a State-issued driver’s license or non-driver’s license, or passport.