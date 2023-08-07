A man who lost his job as manager of a Gżira restaurant on Saturday morning returned to the eatery hours later drunk and wielding two breadknives.

Pierre Walton had just told his sister he was going to kill his former employer, court heard on Monday.

The 53-year-old man from Gżira was escorted to court under arrest to face charges over the incident that took place at 6.40pm on Saturday.

Earlier that day, he was fired following an argument with his employer after he turned up for work drunk.

Walton went home where he allegedly told his sister that he was going to kill his former employer. He grabbed two breadknives and headed out again.

His worried sister alerted the police who went to the restaurant, where they found the accused. The man was arrested.

On Monday Walton was escorted to court, charged with causing his victims to fear violence, carrying a knife in public without the necessary police licence, wilfully breaching the public peace, being drunk in public as well as insults and threats.

The man registered an admission which he confirmed after being given time to reconsider and after consulting his lawyer.

In light of his early guilty plea, the court presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, placed the accused under a three-year probation order and condemned him to pay a €200 fine.

The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the employees and management of the commercial establishment where the incident took place.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyers Rene’ Daramanin and Alfred Abela were defence counsel.