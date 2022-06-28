Neptunes beat rivals Sliema in clear fashion which they conducted expertly, primarily thanks to a solid platform at the back anchored by an excellent Alan Borg Cole and Jordan Camileri but also to their superior guns personified by the usual Jake Muscat, Sam Gialanze, Gabriel Pace.

The Reds netted their first man-up through Sam Gialanze before Dino Zammit scored a spectacular goal from the centre. But seconds later, Neptunes broke and won a penalty which Steve Camilleri converted for a 2-1 scoreline at the end of the first quarter.

Alec Fenech made it 3-1 as Neptunes were more economical and deadlier with the Blues starting on their long trail of missed man-up chances. Ben Cachia pulled back a goal and Sliema thought they have scored again through Jamie Gambin but his effort was not deemed to have crossed the imaginary line.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta