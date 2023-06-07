A fired-up San Giljan claimed the President’s Cup at the expense of Sliema on Wednesday.

It was a typical tight duel as San Giljan won the contest 10-6 to clinch their fourth honour of the season.

The Saints displayed better nerves and turned the tables on their opponents in the last session. The brimstone was supplied by their influential new recruit Aaron Younger and Matthew Zammit who scored a hat-trick and brace respectively.

Marking was tight with Younger and Andrija Prlainovic shadowing each other but San Giljan looked sharper and more clinical in front of goal.

