A 48-year-old firefighter died on Sunday after finding himself in difficulty while putting out a grass fire in Pembroke.

Sources identified the victim as Joseph Zammit.

The police said in the evening they were informed of the grass fire, caused by waste left in the area, at around 6pm.

The fire was quickly controlled but one of the firefighters developed medical problems and fainted. He was given first aid by his colleagues until a Mater Dei ambulance and medical team arrived on site. He was then given CPR.

The firefighter was taken to hospital in a critical condition and lost his life soon after.

In a statement on Facebook, the CPD described the official as an exemplary man who had given a service for many years.

An inquiry is being held.