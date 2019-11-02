Updated 4pm

Firefighters hurried to Tigné Point in Sliema on Saturday afternoon following reports that smoke was rising out of an electricity substation in the area.



Eyewitnesses reported seeing several firefighting trucks and police squad cars speeding to the area.

The incident reportedly led to power cuts in parts of the town.

"Homes are without power from St Mary's Street to Tigné Point," a Sliema local told Times of Malta.

An Enemalta spokesman told Times of Malta that a cable joint had failed, causing fire.

The failure was however "not serious" and the company expected full services to be restores quickly, they said at 2.05pm.

The company later confirmed the incident on its Facebook page, adding that the fire had been quickly brought under control.

Spokesmen for both the police and the Civil Protection Department said they had no further information at the time of writing.