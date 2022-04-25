Updated 6.05pm

A fire broke out at a foodstuffs factory in Santa Venera on Monday afternoon, with firefighters battling to contain the flames well over one hour into the blaze.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a small explosion inside the Triq il-Ħarrub site just before 6pm, around 90 minutes after the fire began. Thick plumes of grey smoke could be seen rising from the building.

The fire was first noticed at around 4.30pm, shortly after workers at the factory, which manufactures foodstuffs, ended their shift.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The factory is owned by Strand Palace Agencies and is adjacent to another facility owned by the company that manufactures local snack Twistees.

Initial reports suggested that the fire broke out inside the Twistees factory, but Steve Calleja, managing director at Strand Palace Agencies, said that was not the case.

Calleja confirmed that no one was inside the building when the fire broke out. He declined to provide further details about the affected factory.

Thick smoke rising from the factory. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Around six CPD fire trucks were at the scene as of 6.05pm.

Triq il-Ħarrub is closed for traffic. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Police officials have closed Triq il-Ħarrub for traffic and are helping to resolve the situation.

Police on site. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

More to follow