Updated 7.15pm

A fire broke out at a foodstuffs warehouse in Santa Venera on Monday afternoon, with firefighters battling to contain the flames for more than two hours before quelling them.

The fire was first noticed at around 4.30pm, shortly after workers at the Triq il-Ħarrub site, which is used to store foodstuffs and other raw materials, ended their shift.

Multiple Civil Protection Department firefighting trucks were soon on the scene and were still working as of 7.15pm to restore a measure of order.

Nobody was inside the building when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

The warehouse is understood to contain items used for food preparation, including flammable items such as oil.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a small explosion inside the building just before 6pm, around 90 minutes after the fire began. Thick plumes of grey smoke could be seen rising from the building.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The warehouse is owned by Strand Palace Agencies and is adjacent to another facility owned by the company that manufactures local snack Twistees.

Initial reports suggested that the fire broke out inside the Twistees factory, but Steve Calleja, managing director at Strand Palace Agencies, said that was not the case.

Calleja confirmed that no one was inside the building when the fire broke out. He declined to provide further details about the affected site.

Police tape cordons off the scene of the fire. Scroll right to see more photos. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Triq il-Ħarrub is closed for traffic. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Thick smoke rising from the factory. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Police officials closed Triq il-Ħarrub for traffic as the emergency operation got under way.

Residents who live in the area have been advised to keep their windows closed.

Police on site. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A police spokesperson was unable to provide any further details on Monday evening, noting that a magisterial inquiry into the incident will delve into the cause of the blaze.