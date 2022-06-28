Firefighters early on Tuesday afternoon battled a blaze that broke out in an apartment at Tigne Point, Sliema.

The fire was reported at 12.15pm and residents were evacuated from parts of the block. No one was injured. The seventh-floor apartment where the blaze broke out was empty. The blaze was extinguished within an hour.

At least five fire engines and three ambulances were deployed to the scene.

Firefights wearing breathing equipment enter one of the Tigne' apartments.

Video - Matthew Mirabelli.