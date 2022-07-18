Firefighters are battling out a grass fire in a Mrieħel abandoned field.

No injuries have been reported so far.

A police officer on site at Triq l-Intornjatur, parallel to the bypass, told Times of Malta that the fire was reported at around 1.15pm.

Police are directing traffic. Video: Giulia Magri

The field, which has concrete blocks around its parameter, is situated between a garage and a block of offices.

Police told Times of Malta no one was injured and two workers who were inside the garage left the premises.

An officer is directing traffic.

One fire engine has already left the scene and has been replaced by another two.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Firefighters climbing concrete blocks that are stacked at the field's perimeter. Photos: Matthew Mirabelli