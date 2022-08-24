Members of the Civil Protection Department battled a fire on a roof of a gym at Mrieħel on Wednesday.

The gym is located at Crossfit3Five6 at Triq in-Negozju, in Mrieħel industrial estate. It is believed that the fire was started by an electricity generator fault.

The police said the fire was reported to them at 12.50pm and firefighters were immediately sent on site. Workers in offices in nearby buildings were evacuated.

They said it did not appear there are any people injured.

Photo: Stephen Mifsud Photo: Stephen Mifsud