Firefighters managed to contain a blaze which broke out on a boat moored in Mġarr, Gozo on Saturday evening.

Civil Protection Department members were still working to completely extinguish the fire as the evening approached, but had prevented it from spreading.

Sources said one firefighter was injured slightly during the operation, and was being treated at hospital.

The fire broke out at around 6:45pm. CPD had no information as to what caused the fire yet.